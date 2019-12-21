PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.13-2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 2.13-2.16 EPS.

Shares of PNM opened at $51.15 on Friday. PNM Resources has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

PNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised PNM Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.