PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PROS from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $590,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,554,288.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $1,194,378.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,285,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,632 shares of company stock worth $4,046,112. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in PROS by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRO stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 1.15. PROS has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROS will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

