Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.84

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.84 and traded as high as $22.24. Provident Financial shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 1,108 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $163.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 96.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Provident Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 23.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.