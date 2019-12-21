Quasarcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $533,513.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $533,513.00 and approximately $180.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00066006 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000633 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,362,878 coins and its circulating supply is 168,362,878 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

