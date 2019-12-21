Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RNGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ranger Energy Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $7.00 price target on Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.35.

RNGR stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 3.38. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.65 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

