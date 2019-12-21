Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of UTG opened at $36.64 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $37.48.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Reaves Utility Income Trust.

