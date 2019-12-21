Reserve Rights (RSR) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi Global. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and $644,926.00 worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,205,530,273 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

