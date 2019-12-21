Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on REVG. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rev Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rev Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rev Group from an equal rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Rev Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.22.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. Rev Group has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $794.57 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.96.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rev Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rev Group by 5,156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 582,641 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

