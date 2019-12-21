Robert S. Tissue Sells 500 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $13,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,497.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 25.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMMF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 202.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 584.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.