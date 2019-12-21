Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $133.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Royal Caribbean have outperformed the industry so far this year. The outperformance is mainly backed by solid earnings surprise history, with earnings surpassing analysts’ expectations in six of the last seven quarters. Higher demand for cruises and solid booking trends bode well. The demand for all brands and itineraries picked up sharply over the past year. However, the company’s trimmed guidance for fiscal 2019 is a concern. Full-year guidance takes into account the negative impact from itinerary disruptions and relief efforts owing to Hurricane Dorian. Also, higher costs, currency and other macroeconomic headwinds might hurt profitability in the near term. Earnings estimate for 2019 and 2020 has also witnessed downward revision over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ concern over the stock’s prospects.”

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $131.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $132.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,960. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 214,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,985,000 after buying an additional 79,134 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 111,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.