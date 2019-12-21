Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SAFM opened at $175.98 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $93.98 and a one year high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, COO Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $1,551,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,261,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.91.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

