SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $239.67

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $239.67 and traded as high as $240.20. SBA Communications shares last traded at $238.72, with a volume of 31,549 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.73.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 23.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

