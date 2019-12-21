Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1099 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

SCHI stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

