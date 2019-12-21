Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

