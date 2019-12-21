Semux (SEM) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $789,098.00 and approximately $4,840.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034478 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00021437 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007427 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001047 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000167 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,540,762 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.