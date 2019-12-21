Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.88.

SWKS opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $3,533,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,970,389.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,384 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,347 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

