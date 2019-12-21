Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SRNE. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.19.

Shares of SRNE opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,101.69% and a negative return on equity of 193.12%. The business had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4,726.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 66.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 20,830.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.