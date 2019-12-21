South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,297,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,331,000 after acquiring an additional 85,198 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,100,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,590,000 after acquiring an additional 183,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 107.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,498,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,271,000 after acquiring an additional 73,343 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

