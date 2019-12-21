South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.80.

NYSE SJI opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 85.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 65.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.