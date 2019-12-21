Southern Union (NYSE:SUG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.85

Southern Union (NYSE:SUG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.85. Southern Union shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Southern Union Company Profile (NYSE:SUG)

Southern Union Company (Southern Union) is engaged in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and distribution of natural gas in the United States. The Company owns and operates assets in the regulated and unregulated natural gas industry. Southern Union operates in three segments: Transportation and Storage, which is engaged in the interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling and re-gasification services; Gathering and Processing, which is engaged in the gathering, treating, processing and redelivery of natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) in Texas and New Mexico, and Distribution, which is engaged in the local distribution of natural gas in Missouri.

