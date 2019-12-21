Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2196 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.05.

Shares of SGDJ stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.