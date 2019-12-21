Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) had its target price raised by Sidoti from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered Steelcase from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

NYSE:SCS opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steelcase will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $136,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,388,910.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eddy F. Schmitt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $473,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,814 shares of company stock worth $853,105 in the last ninety days. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Steelcase by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 1,210.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 530,021 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Steelcase by 76.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 803,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 348,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 111.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,717 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

