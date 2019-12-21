Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Pentair (NYSE:PNR) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Pentair and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Pentair stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.07 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. Pentair’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 6,116 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $256,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 445.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

