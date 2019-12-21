Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 200.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,034,000 after buying an additional 88,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.