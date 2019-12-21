Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SYRS has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $263.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn purchased 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $133,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

