TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.79

Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.79 and traded as high as $41.51. TC Pipelines shares last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 20,048 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup set a $40.00 price target on shares of TC Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of TC Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Pipelines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCP. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 2nd quarter worth about $594,819,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in TC Pipelines by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,503,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,517 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 466.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,437,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,526 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 5.5% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 7,984,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,371,000 after buying an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the third quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP)

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

