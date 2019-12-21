TEAM (TokenStars) Trading 165.1% Higher Over Last Week (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 40.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 165.1% higher against the US dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $222,127.00 and approximately $4,980.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009575 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

