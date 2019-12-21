TELUS (NYSE:TU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.69

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.69 and traded as high as $38.39. TELUS shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 39,068 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TELUS by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP raised its position in shares of TELUS by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signition LP now owns 10,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

