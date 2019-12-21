United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of United Fire Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $56.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). United Fire Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

In other news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $381,969.94. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at $102,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1,571.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 182.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

