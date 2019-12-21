VINchain (VIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $157,022.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a market cap of $2.31 million and $157,022.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog.

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

