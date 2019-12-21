Viva Energy Reit Ltd (ASX:VVR) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Viva Energy Reit Ltd (ASX:VVR) declared a final dividend on Friday, December 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Viva Energy Reit’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

Shares of ASX:VVR opened at A$2.74 ($1.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. Viva Energy Reit has a 12-month low of A$2.19 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of A$3.12 ($2.21). The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81.

Viva Energy Reit Company Profile

Viva Energy REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station properties with a high quality portfolio of service stations across all Australian States and Territories. Viva Energy REIT's objective is to maximize the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

