Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

