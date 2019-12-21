Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $158.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMRN. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.41.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.96. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $100.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $776,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,940 shares of company stock worth $1,690,465 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.