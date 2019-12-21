Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Get Xencor alerts:

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 8.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.40. Xencor had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,467,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 42.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Xencor by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Xencor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.