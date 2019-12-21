Zacks: Analysts Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

NYSE:AMH opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $27.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.