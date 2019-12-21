Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) to report ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.32). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 160.16%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCT. ValuEngine downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

ARCT opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $169.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.49. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18.

In other news, CFO Andy Sassine bought 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $54,964.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,023.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,802,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 356.6% during the second quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 170,152 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 298,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 168,556 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 168,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,282,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

