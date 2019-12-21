Zacks: Analysts Expect Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Third Point Reinsurance’s earnings. Third Point Reinsurance reported earnings per share of ($3.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Third Point Reinsurance.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.11 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of TPRE opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $977.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Third Point Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 53.5% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 35,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 10.9% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 15,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,103,000 after acquiring an additional 234,310 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 602.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 369.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 624,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

