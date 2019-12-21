Zacks Investment Research Lowers BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a reduce rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.76. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,274,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $5,394,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $9,331,000. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $103,449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,442,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.