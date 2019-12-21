Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

IZEA opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. IZEA Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth $193,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

