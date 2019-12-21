Zacks: Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Recon Technology an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RCON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Recon Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

RCON opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.32. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

