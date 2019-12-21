Zacks: Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $1.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Renren an industry rank of 199 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.42% of Renren worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RENN opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. Renren has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.47.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Renren had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $104.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renren will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renren

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

