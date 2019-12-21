ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.46

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.46 and traded as high as $6.01. ZTE CORP/ADR shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 5,185 shares.

ZTCOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZTE CORP/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTE CORP/ADR had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter.

ZTE CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

