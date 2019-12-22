$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KVH Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.04. KVH Industries also posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that KVH Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KVH Industries.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million.

KVHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KVH Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $26,093.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,455.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $62,814.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at $589,766.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $122,792. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KVH Industries by 1,464.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 22.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $11.44 on Friday. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $203.59 million, a P/E ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 0.93.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

