$0.56 EPS Expected for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Manulife Financial reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 28,949 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,613,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,960,000 after buying an additional 331,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 79.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,779,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,194,000 after buying an additional 3,445,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFC opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.02%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

