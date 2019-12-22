$0.80 EPS Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $70.97 on Thursday. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,200.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Stickels sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $204,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,342 shares of company stock valued at $911,723 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth approximately $895,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Community Bank System by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $477,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 9.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 300.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

