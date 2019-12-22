$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $27.64 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 73.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,670,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,918,000 after buying an additional 160,628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,408,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,048,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,099,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,894,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 954,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,826,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

