$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) will report sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. LPL Financial reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full year sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LPL Financial.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.64.

LPLA opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $94.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.43.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 20,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $1,910,886.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy Calder sold 13,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $1,207,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,024 shares of company stock worth $7,963,444. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,063,000 after purchasing an additional 120,006 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 426,793 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,803,000 after purchasing an additional 838,919 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,187,000 after purchasing an additional 28,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.