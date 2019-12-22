1irstcoin (FST) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $70.64 million and approximately $245,920.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00024554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025972 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003733 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001217 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,871,371 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

