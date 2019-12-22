$450,000.00 in Sales Expected for Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) will report sales of $450,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.55 million, with estimates ranging from $6.30 million to $10.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 198.10% and a negative net margin of 1,938.76%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

RKDA stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -2.97. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

