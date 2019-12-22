AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

AAR (NYSE:AIR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.AAR also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.65 EPS.

AIR opened at $51.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.80.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $457,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

